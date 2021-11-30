Cardano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002745 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $53.06 billion and $1.89 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00201801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00036120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.34 or 0.00677968 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069555 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

