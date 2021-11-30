Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.10.

CAH opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

