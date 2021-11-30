Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRBU has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of CRBU opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

