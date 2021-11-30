Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRBU. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. 26,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,554. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

