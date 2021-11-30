Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 79.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

