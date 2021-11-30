Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAST. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $903,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 147,825 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 389,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAST. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

