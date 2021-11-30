Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,697,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.78. The company had a trading volume of 203,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,283. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.02.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

