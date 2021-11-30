cbdMD Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 48,278 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 19,767% compared to the typical daily volume of 243 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YCBD. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 6,360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YCBD stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. cbdMD has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.53.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

