CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $849,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

