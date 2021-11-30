CCUR (CCUR) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CCUR to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCUR and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million $12.23 million 0.00 CCUR Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 13.00

CCUR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s competitors have a beta of -0.52, meaning that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CCUR and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR Competitors 362 1334 1612 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 24.80%. Given CCUR’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CCUR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A CCUR Competitors 42.25% -36.34% 3.60%

Summary

CCUR competitors beat CCUR on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

