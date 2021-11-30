Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Shares Up 3.4%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. 1,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

