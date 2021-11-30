Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,138 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Spero Therapeutics worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1,296.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 170,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $465.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 24,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $457,856.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 353,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,417,121. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPRO. Oppenheimer cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

