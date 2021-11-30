Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 42,473 Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,071,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after buying an additional 459,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.