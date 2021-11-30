Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

BRT opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $343.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

