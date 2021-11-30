Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 21,726 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 76.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $343.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

BRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

