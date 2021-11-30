Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $928,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,545,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 123,370 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NEP opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.