Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,138 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Spero Therapeutics worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of SPRO opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $465.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 134,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $2,509,226.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 353,502 shares of company stock worth $6,417,121. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

