Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 49.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 73.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 93.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 78,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 276,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.