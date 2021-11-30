Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,731 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Legacy Housing worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $46,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 84.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGH opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,132,750.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,270,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,632,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $59,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,608 shares of company stock worth $2,540,178. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

