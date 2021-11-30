Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 355,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132,061 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

