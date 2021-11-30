Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.