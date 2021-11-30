Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,552 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth about $62,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 33.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities downgraded ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.01 million, a PE ratio of -22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

