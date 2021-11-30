Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Legacy Housing worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEGH. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 120.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 133.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 178.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $257,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,178. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

LEGH opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

