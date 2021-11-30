Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post sales of $22.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.10 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $22.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $87.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $88.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $87.20 million, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $88.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $783,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,469. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $221.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

