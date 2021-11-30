Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 395,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,184. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 167,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 147,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.