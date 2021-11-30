Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.92% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

