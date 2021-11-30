Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. 3,770,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 157.69 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chindata Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,291 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 158,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 787.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 608,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

