Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

PPRQF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

