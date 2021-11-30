Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CIAN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. VTB Capital started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Cian alerts:

Shares of Cian stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Cian has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.