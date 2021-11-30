Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPHRF traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. 101,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,339. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.