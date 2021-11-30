Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,290 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 33.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 185.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 37.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.