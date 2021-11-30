Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 440.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 43.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

