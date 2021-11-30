Citi Trends Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,670 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,375% compared to the typical volume of 181 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.56. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.