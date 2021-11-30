City Holding Co. Acquires 36 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe stock opened at $687.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

