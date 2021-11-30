City Holding Co. Acquires 555 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1,913.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

