City Holding Co. Has $214,000 Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PML. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

PML opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

