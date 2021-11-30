City Holding Co. Has $304,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $464.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.91. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $476.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

