City Holding Co. Has $400,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 521,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $268.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.96 and a 200 day moving average of $156.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

