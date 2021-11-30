Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVEO. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $303.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 3.71. Civeo has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $131,234.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,777 shares of company stock worth $3,514,901 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter worth $3,764,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

