Clarius Group LLC Acquires 262 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 196,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $183.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average is $142.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

