Clarius Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.