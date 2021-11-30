Clarius Group LLC Has $15.38 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $338.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $940.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,809,263 shares of company stock valued at $628,876,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.