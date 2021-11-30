Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 144,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,497,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $406.82 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.