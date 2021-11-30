Clarius Group LLC Sells 73 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.