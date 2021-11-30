Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

CLNE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 383,487 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

