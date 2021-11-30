CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $1,982.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000685 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013479 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,727,451 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

