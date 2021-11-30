CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 185.0% in November

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 185.0% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 64,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3989 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

