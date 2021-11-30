CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after buying an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $225.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $172.95 and a one year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.96.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,492 shares of company stock worth $4,680,855. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

