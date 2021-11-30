CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CME Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $225.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.96. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.95 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

