Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after acquiring an additional 689,465 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

